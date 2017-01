DASH CAM: Gas pipeline explosion lights up the sky News DASH CAM: Gas pipeline explosion lights up the sky An officer in Spearman, Texas caught an amazing sight on his dash camera as a natural gas pipeline exploded and lit up the night sky.

Officer Dave Williamson was driving through the town on a routine patrol when the giant glow lit up the sky right in front of his cruiser around 11:50 Monday night, followed by the massive fireball that erupted.

One family nearby had to be evacuated, according to FOX affiliate KCIT.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.