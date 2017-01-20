Arrest affadavit released in Markeith Loyd's murder of Lt. Debra Clayton News Arrest affadavit released in Markeith Loyd's murder of Lt. Debra Clayton The arrest affidavit for the man suspected of gunning down Orlando police officer Lt. Debra Clayton has been released.

Markeith Loyd made his first court appearance for charges in Lt. Debra Clayton’s death Friday morning. Loyd is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm of that law enforcement officer. He faces additional charges related to the shooting of Clayton and the subsequent manhunt, which include: attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer, carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and wearing a bulletproof vest to commit an offense.

Read the entire arrest affidavit HERE.

These charges come on top of homicide charges in connection with the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24.

Loyd, 41, said he planned to represent himself during a fiery first appearance in court Thursday morning at the Orange County Jail. During the proceedings, Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant. He directed expletive-laced outbursts at a judge and declared that many of the accusations against him are "made up."

Loyd is accused of killing Dixon and their unborn child on December 13 and Lt. Clayton on Jan. 9.

Loyd was apprehended Tuesday at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane near Raleigh and Conley Street in the Carver Shores area about 7 p.m., police said. Video of the takedown was recorded through aerial surveillance and was released early Thursday afternoon.

He was injured during the arrest and spent 21 hours in the hospital before being taken to the Orange County Jail. Loyd said he was roughed up, even though he didn't resist arrest following an intense manhunt.

"They done took my eye, they done broke my nose, broke my jaw. They did all this [expletive], said I resisted," Loyd told a judge. "I done crawled out to the [expletive] road, so how did I resist?"

Armed guards pushed him out the back doors of Orlando Regional Medical Center in a wheelchair, with a bandaged head and left eye Wednesday. Loyd can be seen wearing a bandage in a newly-released jail booking photograph, also released on Thursday.

Loyd faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful killing of an unborn child.

Loyd remains being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.