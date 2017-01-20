Deputies: Dad arrested for beating son with shovel

Aaron Clark Buckanan (Courtesy: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
Aaron Clark Buckanan (Courtesy: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

Posted:Jan 20 2017 03:45PM EST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 06:14PM EST

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County father is in police custody, accused of beating his son with a shovel.

Deputies said a neighbor called officers to Sheffield Lane in Powder Springs Thursday night after witnessing the assault.

Investigators said 52-year-old Aaron Clark Buchanan struck his 15-year-old son in the head with a shovel, after an argument.

According to police, the teen was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Buchanan is being held without bond at the Paulding County Detention Center, facing charges of cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

NEXT ARTICLE: 911 calls released in deadly dog attack

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories