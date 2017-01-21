Women's March on Washington brings crowds to downtown DC

- Following a day that saw the inauguration of a new president and unruly protests in the streets of the nation's capital, thousands of women descended upon Washington, D.C. in a show of force on Donald Trump's first full day in office.

Thousands of participants made their way to the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington early Saturday. Officials said the crowd in Washington could be more than half a million people, more than double expectations. The event appeared to have attracted more people than Trump's inauguration on Friday, based on figures from transportation officials.

Metro said that ridership at 11a.m. on Saturday was at 275,000. They say that’s more than eight times the amount the transit system usually handles on typical Saturday mornings and even busier than most workdays.

AP reports that a District of Columbia official says that the crowds were so numerous, and that they packed the entire route of the planned march, that organizers were unable to lead a formal march toward White House. While there will be no formal march led from the protest stage near the

Capitol, the crowd is still expected to move toward the Ellipse, an area of the National Mall in front of the White House.

Speakers included D.C.'s Mayor Bowser, Michael Moore, and Ashley Judd.

"We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country, says a statement on the group's official website. Women's groups across the nation - and the world - joined in and marched in solidarity with the D.C. group.

"I'm definitely for the rights of everyone and want the new administration to remember that all women are equal to men," a woman who identified herself as a social worker told FOX 5's Alexandra Limon.

"I’m here for my children – they’re bi-racial and I want them to be treated equally," another woman told Limon.

Women at the march brandished signs with slogans such as "Women won't back down" and "Less fear more love" and decried Trump's stand on such issues as abortion, health care, gay rights, diversity and climate change. Their message reverberated at demonstrations around the globe, from New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles to Paris, Berlin, London, Prague, Sydney and beyond.

The gathering featured a morning rally and an afternoon march just one day after protesters set fires and threw bricks at police during protest that led to more than 200 arrests. Law enforcement officer prevented the chaos from spilling into Trump's formal parade and evening balls.

About 100 protesters smashed windows of downtown businesses, including a Starbucks, a Bank of America and a McDonald's as they denounced Trump's presidency.

"They began to destroy property, throw objects at people, through windows. A large percentage of this small group was armed with crowbars and hammers," said the city's interim police chief, Peter Newsham. Six officers suffered minor injuries, he said.

The confrontation began an hour before Trump took the oath of office and escalated several hours later as the crowd of protesters swelled to more than 1,000. It was unclear whether these groups will be active on Saturday.

The Women's March on Washington featured a speaking lineup that included a series of celebrities, Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrara, Amy Schumer, Frances McDormand and Zendaya, among them. D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser also spoke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.