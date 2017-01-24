MISSING CHILD ALERT: Sarah Evans

- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Sarah Evans who was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Bracknell Forest Trail in Tavares.

Evans was seen wearing a purple tank top, camouflage pants, black flip flops and a dark blue/black backpack. She has freckles on her face and an anchor tattoo on her right forearm that extends from her wrist to her elbow.

Evans is possibly headed to the International Drive area in Orlando. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6200 or 911.