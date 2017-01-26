CuteAnimalTweetOff: Zoos post animal pics in CUTEST Twitter battle of all time

- This has to be the CUTEST Twitter battle of all time – and it involves zoos across the country!

It all started when the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. released an announcement about the birth of an adorable new baby gray seal!

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Virginia resident, Sarah Hill, saw the announcement and tweeted a tease tot he Virignia Aquarium

The Virginia Aquarium checked out the cute pup and decided they wanted to get in on the fun by tweeting out this photo -- of an osprey and an otter.

But the National Zoo wasn't going to give up the fight there! They then shared another photo of their baby orangutan.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

This was countered again by the Virginia Zoo with an adorable photo of a teeny, tiny, baby turtle.

Followed by another cute one from D.C.!

Then -- zoos from across the country joined in posting photos of their lovable animals using the hashtag: #CuteAnimalTweetOff.