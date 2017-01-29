A company in Utah is helping homeless men dress for the job they want News A company in Utah is helping homeless men dress for the job they want Last February, Brian Smith was let go from his job. He applied everywhere, but no one would hire him.

He told KSL, "In the blink of an eye, life can really take a turn on you quickly."

He was jobless so long that he became homeless.

"These last 10 months, I've lost my faith in humanity, in God, in life. There were many times when shotguns looked very tempting."

One day he was online looking for a job on ksl.com when he saw an ad from a clothing store. Utah Woolen Mills announced that for every suit they sell, they will donate a brand new suit to a homeless person who needs help making their life better.

Smith went to Utah Woolen Mills on a Saturday, got his suit, two days later on Monday he had a job interview and on Tuesday, he got a job offer.

Smith said, "I didn't think it would happen to me, and it did, and I owe them so much. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

They have another feel-good story posted on their instagram.

Utah Woolen Mills is giving people who might not have anyone else the help they need to get back on their feet.