Barber takes to the streets to offer free haircuts to homeless

Brennon Jones of Philadelphia is making a big difference in his community all because he asked himself a very simple question.

"I was traveling to work one day, and I seen a guy. I gave him a dollar, and I think I had a piece of fruit or something, said Jones. "He was very appreciative, but on my way home I was asking myself what else could I do? What else could I offer that gentleman?”What else could I offer that gentleman?” he told FOX 29.

Being a trained barber, Brennon decided to use those talents to brighten someone’s day.

Philly barber is providing the homeless with free haircuts https://t.co/NX0DHk1EBF pic.twitter.com/n4DoJMyvoK — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 27, 2017

"I said maybe I could use my talent in hair cutting to provide a service that could potentially brighten someone's day," said Jones.

Now he gives haircuts to the homeless every day, and is committed to it.

"I'm gonna try to go for the rest of the year if not longer," said Jones. "I basically was just trying to give back the best way that I know how."

Passersby seemed just as touched as those sitting in the chair, and the street started to feel like a real barbershop as people stood around talking and offering support.

A new haircut can make you feel like a million bucks, but it’s generosity that can make a difference in someone’s life.