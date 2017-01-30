Hundreds of flights canceled after Delta system outage

- A Delta Airlines system outage has resulted in at least 250 flight cancelations, officials say.



The outage occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and continued for about six hours. Though workers restored service just after midnight Monday, the impact rippled through airports around the country.

Cancelations effected Tampa International Airport travelers, some flying to New York City and Minneapolis.

Two sisters found themselves in Tampa after an Orlando flight cancelation. The pair attended a conference in Florida and are returning home to Detroit, Michigan.

According to Delta airline officials, the computer outage led to 170 flight cancellations Sunday and 80 more by Monday morning. Additional cancellations could come as normal operations resume.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued a statement saying, " I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation. This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers."

This isn't the first time the airline has had problems with their computer system. In August, an outage shut down computers at the Delta operations center and led to more than 2,000 cancellations in three days.

According to information posted on social media, customers affected by the most recent system outage have been issued a change-fee waiver on travel Sunday, January 29 and Monday, January 30. Flights must be rebooked by Friday, February 3.

Unaccompanied minors will not be accepted for flights through noon on Monday..

Passengers are encouraged to check the status of their flights online and through the airline's app.

Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.