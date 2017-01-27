Deer spotted around Maryland with jug on head

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 07:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 12:33PM EST

BEL AIR, Md. - According to Maryland wildlife and Heritage "Jughead" the deer in Bel Air MD was captured and is ready for release.

 

Last weekend the Maryland Department of Natural Resources received reports of a deer in Bel Air, Maryland who was walking around with a jug stuck on its head.

The jug appears to be a plastic pretzel container.

 

A wildlife team was in the area attempting to get closer to the deer, and once they did they were going to remove the jug.

 

