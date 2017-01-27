Deer spotted around Maryland with jug on head

- According to Maryland wildlife and Heritage "Jughead" the deer in Bel Air MD was captured and is ready for release.

Last weekend the Maryland Department of Natural Resources received reports of a deer in Bel Air, Maryland who was walking around with a jug stuck on its head.

Jughead gets his legs! https://t.co/N3Fhj486ba — Paul Peditto-MD DNR (@PaulPMdWildlife) January 30, 2017

The jug appears to be a plastic pretzel container.

A wildlife team was in the area attempting to get closer to the deer, and once they did they were going to remove the jug.