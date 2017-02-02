McDonald's bringing Chocolate Shamrock Shake to its menu

FOX 32 NEWS - A twist is coming to a seasonal favorite at McDonald’s.

Saint Patrick’s Day is drawing near, which means it will soon be McDonald’s Shamrock Shake season.

This year, though, you can get a chocolate Shamrock Shake. Until now, you had to ask a McDonald’s staffer to add chocolate to the classic green dessert. But now, it will be a regular menu item during Saint Patrick’s season.

McCafe's Shamrock Chocolate Shake is the original Shamrock Shake mixed with chocolate syrup. It's topped off with minty sprinkles, whipped topping and a cherry.