Cow calf forms inseparable bond with family, toddler

- Babies and baby animals are sometimes too cute to handle, and when you put them together it is pure perfection!

Lacey Rae Gray, who lives in Michigan City, Mississippi, posted a photo on January 17 showing "the newest member' of her family-- an orphaned cow calf who they named Molly Moo Moo.

Gray has posted several updates about Molly Moo Moo since, but the one that is capturing hearts around the country shows a sweet moment between the calf and Gray's daughter, Kinley.

It was posted by Delta Rose Photography and shows the two bonding in a lush field of grass.

There is no doubt Molly Moo Moo and her human sister share a special bond, and it can be seen in all of their adorable interactions!

Gray wrote in one Facebook post that the two are "#bestfriends," and we couldn't agree more!