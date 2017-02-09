Police: Man trapped inside garbage truck for over 10 miles

- Police say a man was rescued after being trapped inside a garbage truck for over 10 miles.

The Scottsdale Police Department says the 28-year-old homeless man crawled inside a dumpster to sleep for the night and was compacted twice when the garbage truck picked up the dumpster.

Police believe the cardboard boxes inside the garbage truck helped save his life.

Firefighters say the man was rescued after the driver heard screaming coming from inside the garbage truck.

Scottsdale Fire Paramedics treating a patient who was in the garbage truck for over 10 miles . Driver heard screaming pic.twitter.com/ceYUfjwhJ8 — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) February 9, 2017

Initially, paramedics treated the man near 68th Street and Camelback Road, however, he has been transported to a nearby hospital for observation to make sure he does not have internal injuries due to the compacting.

Paramedics treating patient at 68 st and Camelback rd Scottsdale AZ pic.twitter.com/jL5OT4H6Wm — ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) February 9, 2017

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1270385443010000/