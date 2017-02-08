Dream Job Opening: Chocolate Taster

CHICAGO (FOX 32) - Chocolate manufacturer Mondelez is currently looking for a professional chocolate taster who will provide “honest feedback”.

Mondelez owns the Cadbury’s, Milka, and Oreo brands.

The official title of the job is ‘Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster” and requires only a seven and a half work week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The professional taster will be working with panelists in the company’s Readying, Berkshire office in the U.K.

The job description states that they tester will be needed to ‘taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback’ also to ‘work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste’.

The post is listed as an entry level job and applicants must have a ‘passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection’.

More can be found on the Mondelez website.