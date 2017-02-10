Pig found at Texas gas station gets new home

'Piggy Wiggy' showed up in the middle of the night. Video via FOX News & CCPD.

A lost and possibly abused potbelly pig has found a new home in Texas. The friendly female porker -- who's being called "Piggy Wiggy" -- was found wandering around a gas station early Wednesday morning.

The store worker called 911 around 3 a.m., sheepishly telling the operator that the pig wouldn't leave.

"I've got a really strange thing going on here. I've a pig that won't leave my parking lot," the employee says in a 911 call recording. "A pig. Yes, ma'am. Bacon on the hoof."

An animal shelter took the pig in, but they were unable to figure out where she came from.

"That's what's really puzzling because we don't know if she was just wandering, somebody dropped her off, or maybe she fell off a truck," a shelter worker explained.

KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi reports that the pig suffered burns on her body that were apparently caused by lighter fluid. A Houston pig rescue has now taken her in and plans to make sure she's in "hog heaven" from now on.