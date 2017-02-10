Teacher makes tennis ball chair to help students with autism

A teacher in Illinois is using her creativity to help her students with autism.

Amy Maplethorpe, who teaches in the Speech and Language Department at Raymond Ellis Elementary School, added tennis balls to the backs and seats of chairs to help students who have sensory issues.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, "sensory seating is used for students who may have difficulty processing information from their senses and from the world around them."

The post goes on to say that tennis balls on the seat and back offer an alternative texture to improve the students' sensory regulation.

Students with autism spectrum disorder, Down syndrome, sensory processing disorder, etc. may benefit from this seating option, according to the post.

The school also included instructions on how to make the sensory chairs, which can be viewed below.