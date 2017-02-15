Kangaroos, zebras found at homes evacuated in California dam crisis News Kangaroos, zebras found at homes evacuated in California dam crisis Authorities in northern California Tuesday came across a trove of animals that included an albino kangaroo, mini deer and zebras in homes evacuated due to the Oroville Dam crisis.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that some of the animals were located at abandoned homes. The animals were given, temporarily, to family that has long taken in abandoned animals. The animals will eventually be given back to their owners.

Nearly 200,000 Northern Californians who live downstream of the country's tallest dam were allowed to return home Tuesday after two nights of uncertainty, but they were warned they may have to again flee to higher ground on a moment's notice if hastily made repairs to the battered structure don't hold.

The fixes could be put to their first test later this week with the first of a series of small storms forecast for the region.

