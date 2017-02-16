Two planes clipped wings at Sky Harbor Airport News Two planes clipped wings at Sky Harbor Airport Two civilian airliners reportedly "clipped wings" at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport Thursday night.

- Officials with Phoenix Fire Department said Thursday night that two airliners "clipped wings" at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

According to a statement, the fire department's Airport Units responded to Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 at approximately 8:30 in the evening. According to initial reports from the Sky Harbor Tower, a Frontier Airlines plane was pushing back from the gate when it clipped the wings of a Southwest Airlines plane that was taxiing.

Crews on scene reportedly determined that there was a fuel leak, as a result.

Both planes, according to fire officials, were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. As of 9:53 p.m., crews are reportedly addressing the fuel leak, and assisting Sky Harbor personnel and the aircraft involved.