Fire prompts evacuations in Marion County

- Authorities in Marion County say a fire that began in the Florida Highlands area in Dunnellon is heading towards the Marion Oaks subdivision, and that has prompted evacuations of some homes and businesses.

The fire is in the area of SW 155th Street and SW 75th Avenue. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says everything southwest of that intersection is being threatened by the fire.

"At this point, there are no structures in the path of the fire. Firefighters and the U.S. Forest Service have heavy equipment on site and they are attacking the blaze," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "We are notifying residents in the path of the fire and are attempting evacuate them."

Approximately 60 acres has been burned so far, with one structure receiving minor damage. The fire was about 60-70 percent contained as of 5 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Marion County Fire Rescue and U.S. Forestry Service are setting up the United Command Center to combat this threat.

Marion County Fire Rescue and the Forestry Service is currently fighting the fire and attempting to get it under control.