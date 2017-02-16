Research on medical marijuana's impact on veterans with PTSD News Research on medical marijuana's impact on veterans with PTSD A first-of-its-kind research on medical marijuana's impact on veterans with PTSD is now underway in the Valley. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- A doctor in the Valley has started a first-of-its-kind definitive research that looks into the impacts of medical marijuana for veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The study, now underway in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, needs more veterans to take part. The study is set to run for two years, and aims to look into whether Medical Marijuana could reduce PTSD symptoms.

"We have all these veterans counting on us," said Dr. Sue Sisley. "They've been waiting to get access to this data."

Dr. Sisley said it has been a long struggle for the study, having worked to get the study underway for six years. Many roadblocks stood in the way of the study. Dr, Sisley said she was terminated from the University of Arizona, when she became the Principal Investigator for the studies. Properties also refused to lease space for the story.

"And then of course, the public health service review that took three years," said Dr. Sisley.

The study, however, is now underway. Some published literature said Cannibis could be helpful, while some published literature said the exact opposite. Dr. Sisley said many credible veterans said it has worked for them.

"It has been life-changing," said Dan Schmink. "Very life-changing."

Schmink said his life changed after his time in the military.

"Say, a car backfiring or walking into a crowd, things that would never affect me triggered responses that I had in combat," said Schmink.

Schmink said he took pills, something many veterans took, and didn't like it. He said Medical Marijuana changed things for the better for him.

To learn more about the study, click here.