Silver Alert issued for missing Palm Coast couple

- A statewide Silver Alert was issued for a Palm Coast man and his wife, last seen on February 18. Both are considered in danger, because they left without their prescribed medications.

Bernard C. Raffestin, 81, has been diagnosed with dementia and his wife, Anna, 90, is reportedly easily confused in new surroundings.

Bernard is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with blue eyes and gray hair. Anna is believed to be with her husband, and is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with blue eyes, with gray hair.

The two were last seen at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. They are driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida tag 173NNM. No description of their clothing is available.

If anyone sees this couple or has any information about their whereabouts, please call local law enforcement or 911, as well as the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 1-386-313-4911.