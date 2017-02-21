- Houston police is responding to a report of shots fired at Ben Taub General Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. SWAT unit members were also arriving to the hospital campus.

Officers are in the process of searching through Ben Taub General Hospital and have not reported any injuries as of 2:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Ben Taub General Hospital employees tell FOX 26 News reporter Angela Chen are not able to get inside the building for their shifts following the reports of the shots fired.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office dealt with a shooting inside Ben Taub Hospital on the fifth floo ron Oct. 5, 2016 when a deputy was forced to shoot a suspect. That suspect was in HCSO custody for a probation revocation hearing and was brought to the hospital after complaining about seizures.