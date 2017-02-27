Meet the Maryland Zoo's new baby giraffe News Meet the Maryland Zoo's new baby giraffe The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has revealed the name of its newest addition after the facility held a contest where people could vote.

The female giraffe was born back on February 6, the first calf for mom Juma.

More than 30,000 people cast a vote for her name, everything from Amara to Dottie to Willow. In the end, Willow won with 32 percent of the vote.

"She's tall, slender just like the name suggests, she looks like a willow tree," a zoo employee offered. "It kind of represents her playful personality and we think it's a really good fit."

Willow and her mom began making limited public appearances at the zoo on Friday.