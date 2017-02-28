Giant manta ray swims alongside boaters

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 28 2017 01:28PM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 08:42AM EST

HILTON HEAD, NC (FOX 13) - A group of boaters caught an amazing sight on camera during a fishing trip. 

Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing spends a lot of time out on the water-- which is how he got lucky enough to cross paths with a giant manta ray. 

Michalove was out boating off the shore of Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he and his friends noticed the mysterious beast just feet from their boat. 

The manta ray swam alongside the boaters for a few minutes before swimming away. 

This species of ray can reach a disc width of up to 5.5 meters. Because of their size, few aquariums are able to house them. That makes a sighting like this all the more special. 

YouTube: Check out more of their fishing videos

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories