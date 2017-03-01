Searching for owner of unclaimed winning lottery ticket

- If you played the lottery recently, you could have over $218,000 waiting for you-- and not even know it.

The Florida Lottery announced that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $218,465.68 remains unclaimed.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Discount Beverage at 304 U.S. Highway 17-92 North in Davenport.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the September 16, 2016, drawing were: 02 - 04 - 09 - 21 - 35

The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at midnight ET.

Time to start checking your pockets and couch cushions to see if you're the one who won!