Man rescues dog after storm causes tree to fall onto home

- An Arkansas man rescued his dog after a powerful storm knocked a large tree onto his home.

Memphis-area residents spend Wednesday cleaning up after storms left severe damage in its wake.

The storm toppled tress and power lines, damaged homes and scattered large amounts of debris.

In nearby Tyronza, Arkansas, a man had to be rescued from his mobile home, and he eventually had to crawl out of the window.

Minutes later, using a crow bar, the man extracted his dog from inside the home, which was crushed by a massive tree. The dog could be seen through a window and was visibly upset, but ran around his owner in excitement once he was freed.

Fortunately, no injuries are being reported after the storms.