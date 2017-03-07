Train hits bus in Mississippi; 3 dead, dozens injured

- Three people are dead and dozens others are injured after a charter bus was struck by a train in Biloxi, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel said as many as 50 people were on the bus from Austin when the train collided with it around 2:15 p.m. Central Time. Witnesses said passengers were evacuating the bus at the time, causing some to become trapped under the vehicle.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said three people are dead

Creel said the CSX train, heading eastbound, pushed the bus more than 300 feet down the tracks.

Rescue crews spent more than 30 minutes getting all the passengers off the bus and triaged. At least one patient was flown to an area trauma facility.

The charter bus, which originated in Austin, was carrying its passengers to one of the casinos in Biloxi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report