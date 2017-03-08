Police: Woman ‘feeling suicidal' jumps with daughter, 2

Posted:Mar 08 2017 12:01PM EST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 12:23PM EST

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - There’s a disturbing situation concerning a mother and young daughter in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 36-year-old woman was “feeling suicidal” Wednesday morning and “jumped out of the second floor window carrying her 2-year-old daughter.”

SKYFOX was over the scene in the 2000 block of Diamond Street.

Both mother and daughter were taken to separate hospitals, the mother to Temple and the daughter to St. Christopher's.

According to police, they are both in stable condition.

