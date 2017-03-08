Playgrounds to be added inside movie theater

Dallas-based theater chain, Cinépolis, is introducing a brand new concept to its United States cinemas: playgrounds inside the theater.

The company says their kid-friendly theaters, called Cinépolis Junior, will be the nation’s first dedicated children’s movie theater auditoriums.

In addition to the typical movie screen and seating, the new theaters will also include colorful slides, play structures, and bean bag-like seating.

The theaters will also offer kid-friendly snack options, including popcorn flavors like Cheetos, Chili, Caramel and Zebra.

The first two Cinépolis Junior auditoriums will open March 16, 2017 at Cinépolis Pico Rivera and Cinépolis Vista in Southern California. More will be opening in Texas, Ohio, and Florida later this year.