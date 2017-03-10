Restaurant owner offered jobs to the two teens who lit it on fire News Restaurant owner offered jobs to the two teens who lit it on fire A restaurant owner has offered jobs to the 2 teens who lit his outdoor furniture on fire.

If Liam Neeson’s character in Taken owned a restaurant, he would be Fennel Restaurant owner, William Bird.

Bird wrote on Facebook, "I'm offering a reward. But that reward may not be what you think. To the two young lads who tried to set a fire at Fennel, I'm offering you a job.”

"Come see inside, what we do, the real lives of the men and women who work here, whose livelihoods depend on what we do, the innocent diners, locals you put at risk.

I dare you, come work for me. It's not for the faint-hearted, takes something pretty special. Think you're up to it, gentlemen?"

Bird told the BBC, "People are all too quick to say 'hang 'em high' rather than make a difference and help. We can change their direction. They will get paid for an honest day of work. They have to realise their meals and clothes have to be paid for by someone working."

It’ll be a shame if the firestarters don’t take the job, Mr. Bird sounds like an incredible boss.

Update: It appears the teens may not have gone to see Bird. At least one has been charged for the fire.