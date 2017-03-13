Police find Jeep buried under 20 feet of snow in the Donner Pass

- The Donner Pass has claimed another victim.

The California Highway Patrol has discovered a Jeep Cherokee buried under 20 feet of snow on the side of a road outside of Truckee.

The area sees some of the highest snowfall in the United States and has been hit particularly hard this year, with walls of snow bordering many of its major roads.

The police told Jalopnik that the Jeep was likely abandoned on the side of the road, plowed under, and further entombed by the giant snowblowers that keep the road clear. Apparently one of them seriously damaged the truck as it was carving a canyon into the snow, which led to its discovery.

LINK: Read more at FOXnews.com