Cheerios giving away 100 million wildflower seeds to help save the bees

- Shoppers may have noticed something odd about the boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios lining grocery store shelves this spring. BuzzBee, the brand’s mascot, is missing.

The brand scrubbed BuzzBee from its boxes to highlight a serious problem with the world’s pollinators.

A General Mills press release cites the critical role pollinators play in our environment, with more than two thirds of the crops used to feed people pollinated by bees.

“With deteriorating colony health, pollinators everywhere have been disappearing by the millions,” the release states. “Pollinators need wildflower pollen and nectar to stay happy and healthy. Planting wildflowers is recommended by conservationists as one of the best ways to support pollinators.”

In order to create a more bee-friendly environment, Cheerios is encouraging customers to plant over 100 million wildflowers this year with its #BringBackTheBees initiative.

Anyone interested in helping with the #BringBackTheBees campaign can sign up here to receive 100 free seeds.