Seniors get lesson in pot at marijuana dispensary News Seniors get lesson in pot at marijuana dispensary A group of seniors in Seattle got an introduction to marijuana.

Seniors from the Sound Vista assisted living community were given a tour of a marijuana dispensary called The Pot Shop. While there, they got a lesson on marijuana, including Washington State’s laws and what to expect when consuming edible pot versus smoking it.

And the seniors were interested in learning about it.

"I think so many people… where we live in Sound Vista are broad-minded and accepting. If it helps people who are ill, gosh, why not?" Barbara Krause asked.

The Pot Shop says it has held similar tours for other groups.

The state of Washington was the second in the country to legalize recreational use of marijuana and people over the age of 21 may possess up to one ounce of cannabis for personal use. This includes marijuana-infused products.