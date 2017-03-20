Massive chicken freaks out the internet

(FOX 11) - A video on Twitter is going viral with many people freaking out over the size of the chicken in the short clip.
The chicken is massive.
Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIWmEL2h2w— LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017
The Twitter user who posted the clip wrote, "Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so damn big?" But it appears he is not the only one wondering that, as the video received thousands of retweets and comments.
One person wrote, "That's not a chicken, that's a dinosaur," and another said, "I know I'm not trying to cook it, if anything I'm offering to cook him something to eat."
Several users pointed out that it is likely a Brahma chicken which can range from 2-4 feet tall.
