WATCH: Shark swims up and down Sanibel coast News WATCH: Shark swims up and down Sanibel coast Beachgoers on Sanibel Island, Florida, got a shock when they spotted a shark swimming just feet from the shoreline.

- Beachgoers on Sanibel Island, Florida, got a shock when they spotted a shark swimming just feet from the shoreline.

No one was in the water when Chris Gudim was filming, and no one was hurt.

But beachgoers watched from afar as it swam up and down the coastline.