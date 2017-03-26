Giant Galapagos tortoise celebrates 53rd birthday

Posted:Mar 26 2017 04:01PM EDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 03:53PM EDT

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A giant Galapagos tortoise celebrated it's 53rd birthday at the San Diego Botanic Gardens on Friday.

Sam is his name, and he was surrounded by many visitors and friends as he celebrated with a special birthday cake of vegetables.

Park goers were able to guess what Sam's weight would be on his birthday. The person who guessed the closest to his weight won a free annual pass to the gardens.

Join us in wishing Sam a Happy Birthday!

