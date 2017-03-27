Northbound SR 417 blocked due to wreck

- Northbound lanes of State Road 417 are blocked due to a wreck with injuries. This is located just south of Lake Jesup in Oviedo. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say commuters should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

Witnesses told troopers that a driver lost control and went into opposite lanes on the 417, colliding with a truck. The driver was thrown from the car. Authorities said, in all, three people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet as to when the roadway will reopen, as the crash is still being investigated.