Suspect in custody after shots fired near US Capitol; Capitol Police cruiser struck

- A person was taken into custody Wednesday after police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol grounds between the area of the Botanic Gardens and the Rayburn Building.

Ambulances responded to the scene but did not transport anyone at this time.

Outside the immediate perimeter of the scene, FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reported things seem very calm and tourists were still making their way around the Capitol grounds. Dozens of officers are at the scene.

FOX 5’s Erin Como reports Independence Avenue is closed between Washington Ave and 1st Street SE as a result of the investigation. There’s no word on how long it will be closed, but drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

Two Capitol Police sources tell FOX 5's Alexandra Limon that the suspect may have been trying to run over officers on the ground, and that may have been what led to the shooting. Neither of the two sources were at the scene, but both told Limon this is the information they are being given.

Tough to see but one person was taken out of the car. Appears relatively uninjured. Green shirt on the left. pic.twitter.com/IKF46HnYZf — Drew Griffin (@GriffDrew4) March 29, 2017

Sounded like shots fired at the Capitol. Our view from Rayburn. pic.twitter.com/gPerfVGM2s — Drew Griffin (@GriffDrew4) March 29, 2017

