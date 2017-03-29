12 killed, 3 injured after bus crash near Garner State Park

Multiple people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 83 near Garner State Park. The crash happened on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

A Texas state trooper says 12 people were killed in the crash. Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety also said three others were injured and taken to hospitals after the head-on collision that happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. But Hein said he does not know if the lone occupant of the pickup truck is among the dead or how many of the dead were among the 14 people aboard the church van.

The 14 in the van were senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

In a statement posted on the church website, church officials said the members were returning from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about 9 miles north of the crash site.

The statement said church officials hadn't learned how many fatalities and injuries resulted from the crash. However, they were "ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy."

The highway is closed between Garner State Park and Texas 127 in Concan.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia, offered their condolences in the hours after the crash.

"We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers."

This a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.