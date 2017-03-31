You can play Ms. Pac-Man on Google Maps

You can now play the classic game Ms. Pac-Man on your neighborhood streets using the Google Maps phone app.

The app will transform anywhere into a playable Ms. Pac-Man stage. In order to play, all you have to do is open up your Google Maps app.

A Ms. Pac-Man button will appear on the right side of the scree. If you click it, the section of map you have selected will dim and turn into your own video game board.

Once the change happens, you can collect power pellets and run from ghosts up and down any street you want.

There are reports that the Android version of Google Maps will take you to a random location to play.