East Texas teen leads police on chase in stolen ambulance News East Texas man leads police on chase in stolen ambulance Police in the East Texas city of Palestine spent April Fools' Day chasing a suspect who stole an ambulance.

- Police in the East Texas city of Palestine spent April Fools’ Day chasing a suspect who stole an ambulance.

The ambulance initially brought 18-year-old Armondo Vinaja to Palestine Regional Medical Center. But when he left the building, police say he got into another ambulance and drove off.

Speeds topped 100 miles an hour as police chased Vinaja in the ambulance. Police say he even leaned out the ambulance window at one point during the high-speed chase.

The chase came to an end when Vinaja hit a curb and killed the engine. Officers pulled him out of the ambulance and took him into custody.

Vinaja is in the Anderson County Jail on a $155,000 bond. He’s charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

No officers were injured during the chase.