U.S. launches missiles into Syria in response to chemical weapons attack

- The United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield early Friday in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians, the first direct assault on the Damascus government since the beginning of that country's bloody civil war in 2011.

President Donald Trump said that the missile strikes were in the "vital national security interest" of the United States, and called on "civilized nations" to join the U.S. and seek to "end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."

At least 50 Tomahawk missiles targeted an airbase at Shayrat, located outside Homs. It is believed that the base was used as the staging point for Tuesday's chemical weapons attack on rebel-held territory, which killed as many as 72 civilians, including women and children.

The use of Tomahawk missiles meant that the strikes did not target air defense systems manned by Russian troops. The Assad regime is strongly backed by Russia and Iran.

