Woman falls 60 feet from bridge while taking selfie

- Police in Sacramento, California, warned people against taking selfies in dangerous locations after a woman fell 60 feet from Foresthill Bridge, in Placer County, near Sacramento on April 4, while attempting to take a photo.

The woman and her group of friends were walking on the girders underneath the bridge when she stopped to take a selfie and fell 60 feet to the trails below.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared videos from the scene, and said she was airlifted to a nearby medical center and is expected to survive.