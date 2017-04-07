Man accused of chasing family member with hatchet

- A man from Toledo, Ohio has pleaded not guilty to chasing a family member with a hatchet.

According to a local paper, Noel Dawson Jr is charged with domestic violence, assault and failure to disclose personal information.

The 63-year-old is accused of swinging a hatchet at a male family member-- but hitting the man's truck instead.

Court records show Dawson refused to give his information to police, but instead just shouted obscenities.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.

