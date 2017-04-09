300-acre brush fire near Hernando Beach expected to grow

-

Hernando County Fire and Withlacoochee Florida Forest Service are battling a 300-acre brush fire at Shoal Line Blvd. and Cortez Blvd. near Hernando Beach.

Emergency officials say the fire started Saturday night from what they think was a lightning strike near the Hernando Beach water tower.

The Hernando Beach boat ramp is closed in addition to Shoal Line Blvd. being shutdown from Jew Fish Dr. to Cortez Blvd.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading, though they expect the weather to worsen tonight, causing the fire to continue it's growth.

Heavy smoke is visible throughout the area as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Hernando County Fire says the brush fire is 20% contained and is expected to burn a total of 1,000 acres.