VIDEO: Bank robbery suspect drops cash on street

- Pennsylvania police have released surveillance video of a bike-riding suspect in the robbery of a credit union dropping the cash he presumably just stole on the street.

Police said the video was shot on South Albemarle Street on April 6 in Springettsbury Township.

The robbery took place at Member’s 1st Credit Union at 2420 Mount Rose Avenue in Springettsbury Township earlier on that day, police said.

According to Sgt. Brian Wilbur, the suspect entered the credit union and demanded money. No weapon was displayed. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers from multiple York County Agencies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

Springettsbury Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the clumsy suspect, whom they described as a middle-aged black male wearing a sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-757-3525.