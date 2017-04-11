Pipes clogged by hundreds of condoms prompts prostitution investigation

Austin police say they discovered a prostitution enterprise after a waste disposal was “clogged and destroyed by hundreds of condoms,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Police received a tip from a realty company about potential prostitution at Jade Massage Therapy LLC on North Ranch Road, a property the company managed.

The company was made aware of the possible prostitution when an industrial waste disposal was destroyed by condoms, the affidavit says. Several other tenants had also raised concerns about prostitution at Jade Massage Therapy LLC.

Police say this was the second tip they received about this location within three months.

The business was established by Juan Wang and Joseph Emery.

During the investigation police say they discovered frequent advertisements listed on backpage.com for “Jade Massage,” at a second location on Anderson Mill Road. According the affidavit, backpage.com is often used to sell sexual services online.

Officials conducted surveillance of the second location on March 7 and March 15, 2017. During which time authorities stopped two males who both admitted to receiving sexual services and paying extra.

The Austin Police Department Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant on March 22 at the Anderson Mill location. They discovered Wang naked in a massage room with a male. They also found a nude male and female masseuse in another room, the affidavit states.

Both Wang and Emery are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering.