TMZ: Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after leukemia battle

- Charlie Murphy, Eddie's older brother, and a successful standup comedian in his own right ... has died from leukemia according to his manager.

Charlie died in a NYC hospital. His manager says he'd been going through chemo.

He famously co-starred on "Chappelle Show" in some of Dave's most memorable skits ... including the night he partied with Prince.

He also co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy's movies. He co-starred in "Are We There Yet," "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus."

He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley.

Charlie was 57.

