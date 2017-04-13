MARTA Police: 4 people shot at West Lake station

- MARTA police said four people were shot Thursday afternoon at the West Lake MARTA station after reports of shots being fired.

Police said they received a call just before 4:30 p.m. One person has been detained by authorities.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just shortly after 5 p.m. and spotted a heavy police and emergency presence.

Details of the incident and conditions of those shot were not immediately available.

The West Lake Stations was temporarily closed as a result of the incident. MARTA was using a “bus bridge” between H.E. Holmes and Ashby to accommodate riders.

