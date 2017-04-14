US Air Force sends message to North Korea with display of air power

Fully armed Aircraft from the 18th Wing during the no-notice exercise.  (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Fully armed Aircraft from the 18th Wing during the no-notice exercise.  (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

U.S. Air Force 44th and 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagles and 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentries taxi down the runway. (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

U.S. Air Force 44th and 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagles and 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentries taxi down the runway. (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Fully armed Aircraft from the 18th Wing during the no-notice exercise.  (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
U.S. Air Force 44th and 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagles and 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentries taxi down the runway. (U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

Posted:Apr 14 2017 01:04PM EDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 02:13PM EDT

(FoxNews.com) - U.S. Air Force officials made it clear to North Korea they were not messing around, launching a surprise military exercise with full combat air power in Japan Wednesday.

The jets in the arsenal of the 18th Wing, which conducted the exercise, include HH-60 Pave Hawks, F-15 Eagles, E-3 Sentries and KC-135 Stratotankers. Military officials call it the Air Force's largest combat-ready wing.

Photos showed a large group of the jets on a runway at Kadena Air Base in Japan.

Meanwhile, China has urged North Korea's opponents not to do anything rash, Reuters reported, despite signs the rogue nation soon may conduct a sixth nuclear test.

"Military force cannot resolve the issue," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing. "Amid challenge there is opportunity. Amid tensions we will also find a kind of opportunity to return to talks."

Satellite imagery showed activity at North Korea's Punggye-ri testing site, a sign the secretive regime could be preparing for another nuclear test, analysts from the U.S. research institute 38 North wrote.

Read more on FoxNews.com.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories